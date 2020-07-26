Looking for a loved one?

Brown, Alfred G.
Brown, Alfred G. Age 95 - July 21, 2020 Survived by niece: Wanda McCallister, Buffalo, NY; cousins: Norma Carter, Gloria (James) Moore, Dorcas Wilson; special friend: Earlene Brown and Son, Omaha; other relatives. VIEWING: 2-5pm Tuesday, Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

