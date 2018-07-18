Brown, Patricia Kay Jul 15, 1960 - Jul 11, 2018 VISITATION: Friday, July 20, 2018, from 5-8pm at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). CELEBRATION OF PAT'S LIFE: Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 9am at Fort Street Church of Christ (5922 Fort St.). Interment: Graceland Park. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

