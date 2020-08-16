You have permission to edit this article.
Bruce, Richard B. "Dick"
Bruce, Richard B. "Dick"

Bruce, Richard B. "Dick" December 7, 1924 - August 8, 2020 Dick was born in Dallas, SD. He served in the Navy during WWII and then later made his career with Mutual of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Patsy. Survived by sons, Michael (Kelly) and Tom (Judy) Bruce; daughter, Diane Wolf; and grandchildren, Jenny Bruce, Sarah Wolf and Daniel Bruce. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: Monday, 10am, at Omaha National Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

