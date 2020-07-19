Bucher, Janelle Lynn November 25, 1956 - July 12, 2020 Passed away at the age of 63 in Phoenix, AZ. Janelle was born in Omaha to Donald and Jocelyn Chandler, and grew up in Ralston, NE with five brothers and sisters. Janelle enjoyed making quilts and many other crafts to share with family and friends. Janelle loved collecting craft supplies as much as she enjoyed making new pieces. She also loved her dogs, Shaggy and Daphne as they brought pure joy and happiness to her every day. She was preceded in death by her brother, David; sister, Starla; mother, Jocelyn; father, Donald; mother-in-law, Betty; and father-in-law, Delmar. Janelle is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Angela; son, Christopher; son, Douglas; step-son: Gary and wife Melissa and their son, Jeremy; brother, Doug and wife Pam; sister, Deorla; brother, Rick; and sisters-in-law, Kelly, Teresa, Amy, Trella and Ketra; and many more nieces and nephews. Janelle will be fondly remembered through her gifts of quilts, blankets, tapestries, and love. Condolences may be sent to Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85027. Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary Phoenix, AZ 623-434-7000
