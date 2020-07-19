Buchholz, James Leroy "JB" August 24, 1942 - June 22, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Lillian; brother, Roger; sister, Judie Leimer; and his son, James. Survived by daughter, Julie Brashear; two grandchildren; sisters, Jeri Hoffman Mahoney, and Jackie Mahr; his life partner, JoAnn Davenport; and many other relatives. A Private Gathering will be held at the National Cemetery later. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street (402) 553-3155 kremerfuneralhome.com
