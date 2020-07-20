Buckingham, Nan K. June 8, 1941 - July 18, 2020 Preceded in death by Gerald and Gertrude Jensen. Survived by loving husband of 59 years, Clifford Buckingham; children: Elizabeth Welch, Dianne (Don) Fuhs, Clint (Alisa) Buckingham, Laura (Mike) Schonlau; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings: Connie Lawson, Jay (Sylvia) Jensen; large loving extended family and friends. Part of her friends/loving family was the Cassem Tierney Law Firm where she was employed over 60 years. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 21, 5-8pm. CELEBRATION of Life: Wednesday, July 22, at 11am. Both Services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nan's name can be made to Camp Calvin Crest (2870 Co Rd 13, Fremont, NE 68025), or the Presbytarian Church of the Master (10710 Corby Cir, Omaha, NE 68164). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
