Buckley, Alfina Marie "Penny" May 10, 1926 - June 23, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Cirino and Carmella Carlentine; and husband, John Buckley. Survived by children: Tom (Carol), Dave (Brenda), Susan (Tom) Naso, Margie Buckley; six grandchildren: Andrew, Charlie (Amber), Stephanie, Kim (Matt) Briggs, Megan, Ella; three great-grandchildren: Jane, Cam, Luke. VISITATION: August 5, from 5-7pm at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 15050 W. Maple Road. Private Interment on August 6. Memorials suggested to St. Andrew's.
