Buller, Elda Marie July 3, 1933 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Dennis. Survived by children: Cyndi (Mark) Stucky, Wes (Laurie) Buller, Beth (Merle) Hogberg, and Jim (Amy) Buller; sisters: Ethel Griffin, and Ruth (Barry) Mason; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of Elda's Life: Thursday, July 30, at 10:30am, with family Receiving friends one hour prior to Service, all at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108 Ave. INTERMENT: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Elda's memory at a later date. For more details visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
