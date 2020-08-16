You have permission to edit this article.
Burdic, Neil Richard "Dick"
Burdic, Neil Richard "Dick"

Burdic, Neil Richard "Dick" January 9, 1927 - August 6, 2020 Dick was born on January 9, 1927 to Neil Rose Burdic and Gertrude Haack Burdic at their house in Herman, NE. He was a gentle man with a good heart and kind spirit. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Barchus of Omaha; and his nephew and family: Steven and Kathe Barchus, Travis and Ari Bader, Kyle Barchus, Isaac Barchus all of Omaha, and Ian Barchus of Kansas City, MO. He will be missed in life and always remembered. Private Family GRAVESIDE SERVICE at Westlawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish Nebraska or the charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

