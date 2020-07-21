Looking for a loved one?

Burk, Judith Ann (nee McCaslin) October 9, 1941 - April 18, 2020 VISITATION begins at 9am, followed with a MEMORIAL MASS at 10am Tuesday, July 21, at Sacred Heart Church, 22nd and Binney. Masks must be worn and social distancing honored. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

