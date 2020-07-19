Burk, Judith Ann (nee McCaslin) October 9, 1941 - April 18, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence McCaslin; husband, Albert; and siblings: Georgia Anderson, Kathleen Beaty, and Michael McCaslin. Survived by son, Dan; daughter, Amy; grandchildren, Isaiah and Arianna; siblings, Mary and Sue; mother-in-law, Antoinette; and many nephews and nieces, particularly Michelle Bartling. Judy went to Sacred Heart Grade School and High School (12 years) and was either a Teacher or Principal at Sacred Heart for 30 years. VISITATION begins at 9am, followed by a MEMORIAL MASS at 10am on Tuesday, July 21, at Sacred Heart Church, 22nd and Binney. Masks must be worn and social distancing honored. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
