Burklund, Fred A. April 15, 1940 - August 6, 2020 Fred was born in Hastings, Nebraska. He passed away at his home at the age of 80 in Omaha, Nebraska. He is preceded in death by his son, Dale (May 2020). Survived by his loving wife Elsie of 60 years; son, Brad (Pam); daughter-in-law, Christine; daughters, Lacinda (Vencen) Ackerson of Columbus, NE, Tina (Rick) Roberts of Topeka, KS; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandsons. VISITATION: Sunday, August 9, 2-5:30pm, at Westlawn-Hillcrest. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, August 10, 11am at Lutheran Church of the Master (WEST SITE) 1200 N. 181st Ct. Elkhorn, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master or Camp Carol Joy Holling. Westlawn-Hillcrest 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
