Bursick, Edward F. July 26, 1932 - August 7, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Donna M. Bursick; grandson, David Hensley; parents, Edward and Marie Bursick;and sister, Germaine Ficenec. Survived by daughters, Linda Miller (Mike), Cindy Hensley, Andrea Kratz (Scott), Amy Meyer (Larry), and Nicole Bursick (Tom Maier); grandchildren, Ben Kratz (Amy), Zach Hensley, Molly Gonring (Pete), Brittney Kirilova (Matt), Jessica and Shannon Hensley; great-grandchildren, Easton and Carter Kratz; Graham Gonring. A special thank you to all the Hillcrest Cottage #50 caregivers who gave such loving care to our dad. You were a blessing to all of us. VIGIL SERVICE: Monday, August 10th, 6pm West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 4pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, August 11th, 11am St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Entombment: St. John's Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Church or the Alzheimer's Association Omaha Chapter. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Cast Button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
