You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Butcher, David E.
0 entries

Butcher, David E.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Butcher, David E.

Butcher, David E. September 2, 1950 - August 13, 2020 Proudly served in the United States Navy. Survived by daughter, Trinity Wakefield (Mike); sons, Travis Butcher (Lori), and Josh Butcher (Alison); and other family and friends GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, August 19, at 10am at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha. To leave Condolences and for full obituary visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of David Butcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert