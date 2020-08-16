Butcher, David E. September 2, 1950 - August 13, 2020 Proudly served in the United States Navy. Survived by daughter, Trinity Wakefield (Mike); sons, Travis Butcher (Lori), and Josh Butcher (Alison); and other family and friends GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, August 19, at 10am at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha. To leave Condolences and for full obituary visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
