Cain, Phyllis C.
Cain, Phyllis C.

Cain, Phyllis C. November 11, 1927 - June 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Don O. Cain. Survived by children, Michael (Mary) Cain of Arvada CO, and Martha (Roger) Moeller of Papillion, NE; grandchildren: Jeremy Cain of Longmont CO, Stacy (Steve) Smith of Ft. Collins CO, Katie (Austin) Martinez of Papillion, and Jonathan Moeller of Chicago, IL; and 4 great-grandchildren. Member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and Papillion Friends of the Library, Midlands Hospital Auxiliary, Papillion Chapter #114, Order of the Eastern Star. VISITATION: Thursday, July 23, from 4-7pm at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 24, at 10am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Memorials to: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth NE, or the charity of your choice. Kahler Dolce Mortuary 441 N. Washington St. 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

