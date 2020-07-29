Looking for a loved one?

Cameron, Patricia E.
0 entries

Cameron, Patricia E.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Cameron, Patricia E. January 14, 1941 - July 26, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Gale D.; parents, Ralph and Helen Woods; brother, Ernest Woods; and sister, Karen Carver. Survived by daughters, Donna Cameron and Diane Minnmann; son, Steven Cameron; grandsons: Ryan, Justin, Aaron, Jon and Cameron; brother, Donald Woods (Mary Lou); and sister, Judy Horstman (Dale). VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, July 30th from 10am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Cameron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News