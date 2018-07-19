Cameron, Ronald B. Nov 30, 1953 - Jul 14, 2018 Age 64, of Omaha. Ron went to be with the Lord July 14, 2018. He was preceded in death by mother, Sarah Cameron; brothers, Steve and Larry. Survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen; stepson, Jim (Kathryn) Grandgenett; siblings, John (Cindy), Patty (Michael); grandchildren, Sophia and Liam; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Ron was greatly loved and will be sorely missed until we see him again. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, July 20, 2018, at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. SERVICE: 1pm Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Emmanuel Fellowship Church, 8345 Crown Point Ave., Omaha, NE. Private Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Omaha, NE. Memorials to the family for later designation. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.