Cappellano, Angelo November 15, 1933 - July 15, 2020 Passed away at the age of 86 in Glendale, AZ. Angelo was born in San Cataldo, Sicily and then moved to the United States to Omaha at the age of 26. Angelo was married to his wife, Susan for 62 wonderful years. Preceded in death by his son, Louie Cappellano. He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Dino of Phoenix, AZ; and daughter, Mary Jo of Scottsdale AZ. FUNERAL SERVICE to be held in Scottsdale, AZ at a later date.
