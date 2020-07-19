Looking for a loved one?

Cappellano, Angelo
0 entries

Cappellano, Angelo

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Cappellano, Angelo

Cappellano, Angelo November 15, 1933 - July 15, 2020 Passed away at the age of 86 in Glendale, AZ. Angelo was born in San Cataldo, Sicily and then moved to the United States to Omaha at the age of 26. Angelo was married to his wife, Susan for 62 wonderful years. Preceded in death by his son, Louie Cappellano. He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Dino of Phoenix, AZ; and daughter, Mary Jo of Scottsdale AZ. FUNERAL SERVICE to be held in Scottsdale, AZ at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Angelo Cappellano as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News