Carey, Ronald J. March 16, 1933 - July 17, 2020 Age 87. Ronald was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and Air Force serving through both the Korea and Vietnam Wars. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara; as well as many relatives and friends. Private Family Services will be held with Military Honors at the Emerson Cemetery in Emerson, IA. Memorials to Avery Presbyterian Church, 1910 East Avery Road, Bellevue. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Carey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.