Carlson, Janet Elaine (Rosenthal) Age 60, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16th, 2020, surrounded by family at the home of her sister in Lincoln, NE. She was born to Lester and Josephine Rosenthal of Omaha on October 23rd, 1959 and graduated from Northwest High in 1978. She loved to travel and found a second home in Cape Cod during her twenties; she had friends all over the country. Janet was a longtime employee of PayPal and later worked at Methodist Hospital as a receptionist in the emergency ward. In her free time, she loved to cook, curl up with her cats, and crochet countless handmaid items for her loved ones. She married Iowa farmer, Gene Carlson though divorced, they remained friends. She lived the latter half of her life in Shelby, Minden, and Avoca, near her boys and the small-town quaintness she came to love. She is survived by sons, Joshua Rosenthal and Jeremiah Carlson; stepson Bill Carlson, his wife Erica Carlson; granddaughters Gracie and Addie Mae; siblings Paul Schaer (Cyndi), CarolAnn Condon (Patrick), and Mark Rosenthal (Angie); as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Patricia Schaer, and sister Rita Hartigan. CELEBRATION OF LIFE of life to be announced at a later date. Cheers to Planet Janet! Condolences and memorials may be sent to the family at 1905 Yorkshire Ct Lincoln, NE 68506. Memorials to be determined at a later date in Janet's memory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.