Looking for a loved one?

Carpenter, Velia "Val"
0 entries

Carpenter, Velia "Val"

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Carpenter, Velia "Val" Velia (Val) Carpenter, nee Bove, passed away July 10, at the age of 91. Born in Luco dei Marsi, Italy, she and her family immigrated to the United States in 1930, and settled in Layfette, CO. She met and married her husband, the late Frank Carpenter, in 1948. They moved to Omaha, NE, in 1961, where they raised their family. She is survived by her six children, 15 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered for her home-cooked meals, her devotion to her grandchildren, and her love of shoes. Good Mother, farewell. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 20, at 10am, at St. Gerald's Catholic Church, 7857 Lakeview St., Ralston, NE. Interment: Resurrection. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Velia Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News