Carpenter, Velia "Val" Velia (Val) Carpenter, nee Bove, passed away July 10, at the age of 91. Born in Luco dei Marsi, Italy, she and her family immigrated to the United States in 1930, and settled in Layfette, CO. She met and married her husband, the late Frank Carpenter, in 1948. They moved to Omaha, NE, in 1961, where they raised their family. She is survived by her six children, 15 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered for her home-cooked meals, her devotion to her grandchildren, and her love of shoes. Good Mother, farewell. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 20, at 10am, at St. Gerald's Catholic Church, 7857 Lakeview St., Ralston, NE. Interment: Resurrection. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.