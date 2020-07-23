Carr, Denise Age 60 - July 18, 2020 Survived by son, Keylen Thornton, Minneapolis, MN; mother, Ruth Thornton; sister, Phyllis Gilmore, Omaha; 3 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VIEWING: 2-5pm Thursday, Mortuary; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street (402) 453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com
