Carr, Denise
Carr, Denise

Carr, Denise

Carr, Denise Age 60 - July 18, 2020 Survived by son, Keylen Thornton, Minneapolis, MN; mother, Ruth Thornton; sister, Phyllis Gilmore, Omaha; 3 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VIEWING: 2-5pm Thursday, Mortuary; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street (402) 453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Denise Carr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

