Carr, Joseph G. February 12, 1941 - July 24, 2020 Age 79 of Wahoo, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 30, 10:30am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W 8th St., Wahoo. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 29, from 5-8pm at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. INTERMENT: Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials in care of the family. Service will be livestreamed on Swoboda facebook page. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 402-443-3624
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Carr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
