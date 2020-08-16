Carroll, Garland O., Jr. January 3, 1943 - August 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Garland O. Carroll, Sr. and Rozena Carroll; brother, Herbert Taft; and sister, Geneva Miller. Survived by wife of 49 years, Earnestine; daughters, Darilyn and Deanna; brothers, George (Faith) and Glen; sister, Addie McGee; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. MEMORIAL SERVICES at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
