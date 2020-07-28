Looking for a loved one?

Carruth, Marilyn "Nanny"
Carruth, Marilyn "Nanny"

Carruth, Marilyn "Nanny" September 19, 1931 - July 26, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband, Lloyd; daughter, Shirley; grandchildren, Dawn Rose and Francis Ross; brothers, Art Nelson and Jack Nelson; sister, Shirley Brenaman. Survived by children: Ross (Melody) Bridgeford, Mary Robinson, Diana LaCroix, Cheryl Karaus, Charles Bridgeford, David (Polly) Bridgeford, Nancy Ogorzolka; 33 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; sibling, H. David (Judy) Nelson. Private service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marilyn's name to St. Jude (262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105) or the American Lung Assocaition (11225 Davenport St #101, Omaha, NE 68154). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

