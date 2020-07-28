Carruth, Marilyn "Nanny" September 19, 1931 - July 26, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband, Lloyd; daughter, Shirley; grandchildren, Dawn Rose and Francis Ross; brothers, Art Nelson and Jack Nelson; sister, Shirley Brenaman. Survived by children: Ross (Melody) Bridgeford, Mary Robinson, Diana LaCroix, Cheryl Karaus, Charles Bridgeford, David (Polly) Bridgeford, Nancy Ogorzolka; 33 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; sibling, H. David (Judy) Nelson. Private service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marilyn's name to St. Jude (262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105) or the American Lung Assocaition (11225 Davenport St #101, Omaha, NE 68154). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.