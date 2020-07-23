Cavanaugh, Jonathan February 27, 1982 - May 1, 2020 The CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Jonathan Cavanaugh will be held Saturday, July 25th at 10:30am at Waypoint Church, 1313 No. 48th Ave. Omaha. CDC guidelines will be followed. Jonathan Cavanaugh passed away unexpectedly on May 1st, 2020 due to a pulmonary embolism. Jonathan was born February 27, 1982, the son of Joe and Jaynee Cavanaugh. Jonathan was the heart of the family surrounded by four brothers. He had a winning personality and a hearty laugh. Jonathan, a special needs young adult, enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved family gatherings, going places and meeting people. Anywhere he went, he saw someone he knew. The last two years, he lived in an extended family care home where he was fortunate to participate in many activities: Special Olympics, trips to Chicago, New York City, and Kansas City, holiday parties and many events that Omaha had to offer. He enjoyed a rich life and we will be forever grateful we had our beloved Jonathan in our lives. Jonathan is survived by his parents, Joseph and Jaynee Cavanaugh; his brothers: Christopher (Molly), Michael (Ann), Jeff; and half-brother, Joseph Cavanaugh IV (Stacy). He is also survived by nieces: Hannah, Audrey, and Ellie Cavanaugh; and nephews, Connor and Eamon Cavanaugh. He is also survived by his extended family; parents, Suzan Griswald and Michael Brummer; and home buddies: Sonya, Jeremy and Brian. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Athel Cavanaugh; maternal grandparents, Vince and Dorothy Koenig; and uncles, Larry Cavanaugh and Richard Siegler. A memorial in Jonathan's name will be set up by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
