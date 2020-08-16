Chandler, Wanda Rae June 3, 1929 - August 9, 2020 Wanda was born in Hancock, IA, where she graduated from high school in 1946. She then moved to Omaha and in several years went to Bethel College in St. Paul, MN, graduating in 1961. She taught school in Atlantic, IA, for five years and then returned to Omaha and was employed by Baird Holm law firm until her retirement. Wanda loved to sing and for many years sang in the church choir, served on committees, and taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends. Wanda donated her body for medical scientific study. At a later date, a Celebration of her Life will be held at First Baptist Church, 421 Park Avenue, Omaha, NE 68131. Memorials may be sent to the Church or to River Side Nursing and Rehabilitation, 7410 Mercy Road, Omaha, NE 68124.
