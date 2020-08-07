You have permission to edit this article.
Chapman, Robert "Bob"
Chapman, Robert "Bob"

Chapman, Robert "Bob"

Chapman, Robert "Bob" Age 74 Of Murdock, NE. Bob is survived by his wife, Melody, of Murdock, NE; sons, Bill (Lois), of Des Moines, IA; Doug (Jan), of Boone, IA; Travis (Michelle), of Eaton, CO; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Steve (Shirley), Dan (friend Beth), and Tim (Amy). Preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Magdalene Chapman; and his son, Christopher Lee Chapman. Private family service will be 10am Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with PUBLIC GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 10:45am at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, August 7, 2020, from 1-8pm, at the Funeral Chapel Elmwood, NE, with the family greeting friends from 6-8pm. Social distancing and masks are requested due to State DHM. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery or Murdock Fire Department. Condolences may be left at to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com. Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home 113 West D Street, Elmwood, NE | (402) 994-6575

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Chapman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

