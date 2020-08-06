Chapman, Roy J. February 7, 1950 - July 8, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 6, at 10:30am at Sunnyslope Church of Christ, 3606 N 108th Street. INTERMENT: Thursday, 1pm, in Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant a tree in memory of Roy Chapman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.