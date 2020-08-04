Chapman, Roy J. February 7, 1950 - July 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Chapman; sister, Diane Biladeau. Survived by wife, Christine Chapman; sons, Raymond (Danielle) Chapman and Philip Chapman; grandchildren, Anthony and Taylor Chapman; brothers, Duane, Larry, Rob and Colin Chapman; sister, Sherry Chapman; nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 6, 10:30am, at Sunnyslope Church of Christ, 3606 N 108th St. Interment: Thursday, 1pm, at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
