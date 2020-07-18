Looking for a loved one?

Chartier, Ronald Leo March 10, 1945 - July 15, 2020 Survived by wife, Wanda Chartier; sons Eric (Angie); Phillip (Pam) and two granddaughters, Emma Jo and Grace Marie. Celebration of Life at a later date.

