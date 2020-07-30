Cherrier, Teresa M. (Casart) February 13, 1963 - July 28, 2020 Preceded in death by father, William. Survived by mother, Diane; daughters, Sarah (Seth) Kuecker and Aimee Cherrier; grandchildren, Stella and Leo'Vana; sister, Laurie (Doug) Kleymann; special friend, Jason Erickson; best boy, Bandit; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, 47pm, at the funeral home. Visitors are required to wear a mask. Private Funeral Service and Interment. To view a live broadcast of the service Saturday at 10am, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
