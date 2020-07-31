Chopski, Nancy M. March 22, 1929 - July 14, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, August 1st from 10:30am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
