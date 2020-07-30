Chopski, Nancy M. March 22, 1929 - July 14, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Mary Kay Chopski. Survived by children: Pat Heckenlively (Howard), John Chopski, Jr., Don Chopski (Pat), Janet Manceaux (Barry) and Richard "Ricky" Chopski her "Special Adored Son"; sister, Louise Kojdecki; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, August 1st from 10:30am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.