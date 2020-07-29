Looking for a loved one?

Christensen, Margaret A. June 26, 1920 - July 24, 2020 Age 100. Preceded in death by first husband, Oscar Nickolaison; second husband, George Christensen; daughter, Diane Becker; stepdaughters, Joanne, Kathy and son-in-law, Larry Leonard. Survived by sons, Ron (Nancy) Nickolaison, Keith Nickolaison; daughter, Sheryl Leonard; stepson, Fred (Gretchen) Christensen; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. VISITATION with family Thursday, 5-7pm with a 6:30pm VFW #2503 Ladies Auxiliary service at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday - Viewing 10-11am with Mass at 11am at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th Street. Burial at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Bernard's Catholic Church or VFW Post 2503. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

