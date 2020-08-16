Christensen, Ronald L. September 6, 1936 - August 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Lyle and Ruth; sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Don Whitehead; grandson, Nolan Williams; and daughter-in-law, Jade Christensen. Survived by wife, Ann; children, Kim Clark (Gary), Scott, Todd, and Kevin (Kim); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Raymond McMahon Family will receive friends Thursday, August 20th, from 4-7pm at West Center Chapel. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to the Hospice House HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
