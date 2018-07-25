Christianson, Marie E. (Munch-McIntosh) Jun 10, 1920 - Jul 23, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, George and Mary Munch; husbands, Frank McIntosh and Thomas Christianson; son, Cliff McIntosh; daughter, Marie Ryan; grandchildren, Cody Pafford and Dawn Ryan. Survived by children: Toni Demont (Roger), Frank McIntosh (Linda), Mike McIntosh (Sherry), Pat McIntosh (Karin), Debbie Walsh (Jim), Ray McIntosh, Steve McIntosh (Andrea), and George McIntosh; 37 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 25th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Thursday, July 26th at 9:15am, West Center Chapel to St. Joseph Catholic Church for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment, Hillcrest. Memorials to Nebraska Heart Association or Parkinson's Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

