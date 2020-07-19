Looking for a loved one?

Christianson, Sharon Ann April 8, 1955 - March 21, 2020 Sharon (Preister) Christianson passed away on March 21, 2020 in Omaha at the age of 64. She was born in Humphrey, NE and lived in Omaha since childhood. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Omaha for 40 years as a woman of deep faith. Sharon enjoyed traveling with her husband, Rick, and their friends. She spent years on the motorcycle with Rick. Sharon loved to attend her eight grandkids' sports and shows, and she had a green-thumb in her vegetable garden and beautiful flower beds. Survived by husband of 49 years, Rick Christianson; son, Craig (Staci) Christianson; daughters, Kim (Mark) Bollow, and Jill (Joe) Hanover; and grandchildren, Taylor, Emma, Nicholas, Breanna, Noah, Madeline, Elizabeth and Olivia. She is our Eternal Angel and the love of our life. A CELEBRATION of a Great Life SERVICE will be held Thursday, July 23, at 11am, with VISITATION prior to MASS, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2124 S. 32nd Ave. Omaha, NE. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Christianson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

