Church, Mattie M. (Wisniski)
Church, Mattie M. (Wisniski)

Church, Mattie M. (Wisniski) January 12, 1922 - July 21, 2020 At the age of 98 years, Mattie outlived virtually everyone including her four husbands, parents, brothers, and sister. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (George) Rybar and Pam (Brian) Lipnick; beloved son, John (Karen) Wisniski; four grandchildren, five greatgrandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. No Services will be held at this time. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mattie Church as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

