Cleary, John E. March 24, 1924 - April 1, 2020 Age 96 years. Preceded in death by infant daughter, Catherine; parents, George and Dorothy Cleary; sister, Marge Bodkin and son-in-law, Mac Johnson, who passed away on July 6, 2020. Survived by wife of 75 years, Janice Cleary; daughters, Susan Johnson, Candace Conwell (John), Anne Cleary, Ellen Cleary; sons, Jim Cleary (Quindrid), Dennis Cleary (Marysha), Joe Cleary (Anne Marie), Tom Cleary (Lori); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Thursday, August 6, at 6pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with a Rosary Service at 7pm. A MEMORIAL MASS will be held Thusday August 7, at 10am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. The Mass will be live streamed at: https://boxcast.tv/view/john-e-cleary-ercckdsgxdlu09656mlg John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

