Clements, John David April 2, 1938 - July 25, 2020 Survived by son, Gerd Michael Ramm; grandson, Gerd Alexander Ramm (Nicole); two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, July 31st, at 1pm at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

