Cliff, Donald George TSgt USAF (Ret) Aug 16, 1930 - Jul 13, 2018 Age 87. Donald was a member of the Greater Omaha Bowling Assocation Hall of Fame. He was preceded in death by parents, George and Pearl; daughter, LuAnn Cliff; sister, Doreen Zachea; and niece, Marina Lynn Zachea-Vielhaber. Donald is survived by wife of 56 years, Kazu; sister-in-law, Chii Kang; brother-in-law, Robert Zachea; nieces, Robin Nicole Coyne (John), Joanne Lynne Widder (Gary); nephew, Robert Nicholas Zachea, Jr. (Renee); close friends: Ron and Jacque Vanata, Michael Young, Heather and Donny Trifillis, Jimmye Ewing. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, July 19th, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock Street. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, July 20th, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to suggested to the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children Who Are Blind or Visually Impaired or www.afb.org BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

