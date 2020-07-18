Codr, Pearl M. July 16, 1946 - July 15, 2020 Pearl M. Codr (n�e Prohaska), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who met her, died unexpectedly on July 15, 2020 in Rochester, MN. She was 73. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 20th, 10:30am, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (16701 S St.) Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
