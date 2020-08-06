You have permission to edit this article.
Collins, Helga
Collins, Helga

Collins, Helga

Collins, Helga May 9, 1937 - August 3, 2020 Age 83. Preceded in death by parents, Bernhard and Klara Albrecht; twin sister, Helen; brothers, Wolfgang and Dietrich; granddaughter, Alyssa Jo Collins. Survived by husband of 58 years, Timothy Collins Sr.; children: Timothy Collins Jr., Virginia Sunclades, Joseph Collins (Julie), Raymond Collins and Steven Collins (Daoka); 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, August 9th, 2-3pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: Monday, August 10th, 2pm, Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home (www.easternveterans.nebraska.gov). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

