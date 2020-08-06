Collins, Helga May 9, 1937 - August 3, 2020 Age 83. Preceded in death by parents, Bernhard and Klara Albrecht; twin sister, Helen; brothers, Wolfgang and Dietrich; granddaughter, Alyssa Jo Collins. Survived by husband of 58 years, Timothy Collins Sr.; children: Timothy Collins Jr., Virginia Sunclades, Joseph Collins (Julie), Raymond Collins and Steven Collins (Daoka); 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, August 9th, 2-3pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: Monday, August 10th, 2pm, Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home (www.easternveterans.nebraska.gov). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.