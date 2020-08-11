Collins, Jackie Donald Age 81 Jack Collins, of Omaha, NE, died at Hospice House in Omaha on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fearne and Bernice Collins; his sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Byron Bremer of Imperial; his brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Toni Collins of Big Fork, MT; his son, Kirk Collins of Palisade, NE; and his son-in-law, Tom Wolfe of Climax Springs, MO. He is survived by his wife, Joann; daughter, Rhonda Wolfe; stepsons, Brian (Melissa) Hapke of Fremont, NE; and Scott Hapke of Shawnee, KS; and five grandchildren: Thomas John Wolfe, Camille Wolfe, Bryanna Hapke, Carlee Hapke and Gabriel Hapke. He will be dearly missed by all. A private family memorial service will be held at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, with burial later in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.