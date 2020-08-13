Colman, Charles K. May 14, 1929 - August 5, 2020 Survived by his children: Charles D. Colman (Karen) and Cathleen Clark (Robert); three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Perkins; other relatives and many friends. Preceded by wife, Marjorie Colman. GRAVESIDE SERVICE 10am, Monday, August 17, 2020 with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
