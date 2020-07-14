Combs, Virgil K. Jr. March 20, 1942 - July 11, 2020 SERVICES: 1pm Friday, July 17, 2020, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. VISITATION begins one hour prior to service. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com

