Conway, Jerome M. July 27, 1931 - July 17, 2020 Omaha. Survived by wife, Anna; daughters, Kathy Mayer, Deb Johns, Theresa (John) Liebgott; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; family and friends. Private Family Service. Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Conway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.