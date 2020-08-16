Conwell, Candace Cleary May 2, 1950 - August 7, 2020 Candace was preceded in death by her father, John Cleary. She is survived by her husband, John Conwell; son, Matt Andrews; grandson, Collen Andrews; mother, Janice Cleary; brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
