Cooper, Michele K. June 25, 1953 - July 26, 2020 Survived by her children, Matthew Stephen Cooper, Jessica Michele (Tom) Fischer and Emily Anne (James Witt) Cooper; grandchildren, Jaxon and Camryn Fischer; siblings, Paul (Lisa) Gasior, Claudia (Jim) Cox and David (Kelly) Gasior. She was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Dorothy Gasior; her sister, Teena (John) Beehner. SERVICES Saturday Aug 1, 10am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION begins Friday July 31, at 6pm at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
