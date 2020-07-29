Looking for a loved one?

Cooper, Michele K.
0 entries

Cooper, Michele K.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Cooper, Michele K. June 25, 1953 - July 26, 2020 Survived by her children, Matthew Stephen Cooper, Jessica Michele (Tom) Fischer and Emily Anne (James Witt) Cooper; grandchildren, Jaxon and Camryn Fischer; siblings, Paul (Lisa) Gasior, Claudia (Jim) Cox and David (Kelly) Gasior. She was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Dorothy Gasior; her sister, Teena (John) Beehner. SERVICES Saturday Aug 1, 10am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION begins Friday July 31, at 6pm at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News